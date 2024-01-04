Former MLA Ryan Domotor makes first court appearance on sex-related charges

A Saskatchewan court has heard that a former MLA charged with communicating for the purposes of procuring sex plans to proceed through the alternative measures program.



A lawyer representing Ryan Domotor, formerly a Saskatchewan Party backbencher, says he plans to have the case resolved on Feb. 1.



The lawyer told the court that Domotor wants to go through the alternative measures program, which allows people to address the harms they committed.



Officers arrested Domotor and 15 others in November in a sting operation to combat sexual exploitation and human trafficking.



A court record says he communicated with an undercover police officer and was arrested at a Regina hotel in the city’s east end.



Premier Scott Moe then removed Domotor from caucus, calling the allegations disgusting and vile.