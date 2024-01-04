Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former MLA Ryan Domotor makes first court appearance on sex-related charges

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2024 12:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Sask. MLA Ryan Domotor charged with communicating to procure sex'
Sask. MLA Ryan Domotor charged with communicating to procure sex
WATCH: Saskatchewan MLA Ryan Domotor has been stripped of his duties after he was charged with communicating to obtain sexual services. Global's Erik Bay has the story. – Nov 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Saskatchewan court has heard that a former MLA charged with communicating for the purposes of procuring sex plans to proceed through the alternative measures program.A lawyer representing Ryan Domotor, formerly a Saskatchewan Party backbencher, says he plans to have the case resolved on Feb. 1.The lawyer told the court that Domotor wants to go through the alternative measures program, which allows people to address the harms they committed.Officers arrested Domotor and 15 others in November in a sting operation to combat sexual exploitation and human trafficking.A court record says he communicated with an undercover police officer and was arrested at a Regina hotel in the city’s east end.Premier Scott Moe then removed Domotor from caucus, calling the allegations disgusting and vile.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices