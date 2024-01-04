Up to 25 cm possible in first snow storm of the year for Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

The first storm of the year is in the forecast for Nova Scotia, with Environment Canada warning of “significant amounts of snow.”

A special weather statement was issued Thursday. It says mainland Nova Scotia will receive about 15 to 25 cm of snow and maximum wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h spanning from Sunday afternoon to late Monday.

“There is significant uncertainty for the storm track and intensity at this time. However, Western areas of the province will probably have the highest snowfall amounts,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada says similar storms can cause dangerous driving conditions, school closures and power outages.