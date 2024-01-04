Menu

Crime

Teenager stabbed in robbery on Portage Avenue, Winnipeg police investigating

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 11:25 am
Winnipeg Police Service HQ. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service HQ. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News
One person is in custody after Winnipeg police were called to a stabbing incident on Portage Avenue.

Officers were called to a shopping mall in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue on Jan. 2, at approximately 7:30 p.m., after receiving a report of a stabbing. There, officials said, an injured teen male was located. He received first aid from a security guard and transported to hospital in unstable condition, his condition later stabilizing.

Officers in the area said they observed an individual believed to be a suspect running nearby. The 18-year-old was taken into custody following a foot chase and faces a charge involving robbery.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

An investigation determined the 15-year-old victim was confronted and robbed by a group of people. He was chased by the group when he escaped and stabbed before getting to safety. Police said other suspects fled.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

