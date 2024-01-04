Teenager stabbed in robbery on Portage Avenue, Winnipeg police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody after Winnipeg police were called to a stabbing incident on Portage Avenue.

Officers were called to a shopping mall in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue on Jan. 2, at approximately 7:30 p.m., after receiving a report of a stabbing. There, officials said, an injured teen male was located. He received first aid from a security guard and transported to hospital in unstable condition, his condition later stabilizing.

Officers in the area said they observed an individual believed to be a suspect running nearby. The 18-year-old was taken into custody following a foot chase and faces a charge involving robbery.

An investigation determined the 15-year-old victim was confronted and robbed by a group of people. He was chased by the group when he escaped and stabbed before getting to safety. Police said other suspects fled.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.