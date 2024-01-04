Man dies during police arrest in northern Ontario: SIU investigating

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a man who went into medical distress during an arrest by Sudbury police earlier this week.

The SIU says in a release this week that Greater Sudbury Police responded to a domestic disturbance-related call at a residence on Keith Avenue around 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The police watchdog says officers responded to the scene and located a 46-year-old man who they attempted to arrest.

During his arrest, the SIU says an officer deployed a conducted energy weapon, leading to the man going into medical distress.

The SIU says Officers provided emergency care and called paramedics, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The post-mortem is scheduled for Thursday.