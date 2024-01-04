Menu

Crime

Man dies during police arrest in northern Ontario: SIU investigating

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 11:05 am
Click to play video: 'SIU probes circumstances of ‘medical’ distress’ that led to man’s death during situation with Peterborough police'
SIU probes circumstances of ‘medical’ distress’ that led to man’s death during situation with Peterborough police
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died following a crash and interaction with officers on Friday afternoon. As Germain Ma reports, it went down in Peterborough’s north end – Aug 12, 2023
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a man who went into medical distress during an arrest by Sudbury police earlier this week.

The SIU says in a release this week that Greater Sudbury Police responded to a domestic disturbance-related call at a residence on Keith Avenue around 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The police watchdog says officers responded to the scene and located a 46-year-old man who they attempted to arrest.

During his arrest, the SIU says an officer deployed a conducted energy weapon, leading to the man going into medical distress.

Trending Now

The SIU says Officers provided emergency care and called paramedics, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Story continues below advertisement

The post-mortem is scheduled for Thursday.

