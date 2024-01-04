The story of a small Halifax restaurant getting praised in the New York Times

A longstanding Halifax restaurant has received international acclaim after one loyal customer submitted a glowing review to the New York Times, without expecting her short paragraph would reach millions.

The Armview Restaurant and Lounge, located on the city’s northwest arm, is known as one of Halifax’s oldest food establishments having first opened in 1951.

Christa Hornberger, who’s lived in the area for almost 30 years, says she submitted her praises for the Armview after she saw a columnist from the Times requesting input from Canadian restaurant-goers on their favourite eateries.

“I’ve been coming here for as long as I’ve lived in Halifax,” she said. “I thought ‘Why not?’ so, I just drafted those few lines and sent it off.”

In her letter, later published in a Dec. 30 column titled “When a Restaurant Is More Than a Place to Dine”, Hornberger described the Armview as a “mainstay in the neighbourhood. The diner décor is mostly original with some upgrades, along with the menu, which still features such longtime favourites as liver and onions (although I suspect it’s not the most popular item on the menu). The patrons are a diverse group of folks from not just the neighbourhood but from across the city.”

The Armview Restaurant and Lounge was featured in a column titled "When a Restaurant Is More Than a Place to Dine" in the New York Times on Saturday.

Hornberger said she completely forgot that she even sent off a review to the Times, which has a worldwide digital readership of more than 9 million subscribers, until she later received an email stating that an edited version was about to be included in the publication’s upcoming Canadian newsletter.

“I forwarded it to the Armview and told them they made it in the New York Times,” she said, adding that she wasn’t aware when exactly her comments were going to be published until a friend told her that they were being discussed on a local radio station — all as they were dining at their favourite restaurant.

Julie White, Armview’s general manager, said finding out the restaurant was profiled in one of the most circulated newspapers worldwide was “a really special moment.”

“It’s definitely a different level of exposure than we’re used to,” she said, adding that longtime customers expressed their satisfaction with the coverage as they trickled in and out throughout the day.

Julie White, the general manager of the Armview restaurant.

White said despite the difficulties associated with the day-to-day elements of operating a restaurant, the continued support from the neighbouring community has historically helped the Armview triumph through challenging times.

“We’re very fortunate, especially over the last few years, we’re so fortunate to have such a great community around us,” she continued. “We do have a lot of regulars. Especially now with rising costs, for that one time they go out a week, you come out on Friday night, it’s the same people you saw last Friday night.”

White added that scheduling inconsistencies during a previous period of COVID-19 restrictions caused some uncertainty amongst staff, but she’s now grateful that thanks to the support of many, the storied restaurant is healthily back on its feet.

Hornberger said she’s a fan of many items on the menu, but if she had to choose one to recommend, she’d go with the steak frites.

“Their food is generally pretty good,” she continued. “This is a great neighbourhood place. If you haven’t tried it, you should try it.”

Since the article was published in the Times, White said that she’s seen an influx in people ordering the two items mentioned: Steak frites, and liver and onions.

“Every server said every one or two tables is whipping out their phones (writing) ‘Have you seen this?’,” she said. “It’s been really nice.”

White said the recent exposure has contributed to a slight increase in business.

“January is so unpredictable in this industry but so far in the first few days, so far, so good,” she smiled. “It’s kind of crazy, we’re just this little thing on the rotary and we’re getting bigger and better every year.”

As a token of appreciation for spreading the word of the restaurant’s 72-year history of feeding hungry patrons all over the city, Hornberger said she was told by the Armview owners that her next meal is on the house.

“They offered me a free dinner, lunch, or brunch the next time I’m in,” she smiled. “I haven’t been in yet, but I’m sure I’ll take them up on it, of course.”