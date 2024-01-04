Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Jan. 4

See more sharing options

French immersion at Saskatoon Public Schools, snow-making operations at Optimist Hill and Casper seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Jan. 4, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Exploring French immersion programs at Saskatoon Public Schools

Mirissa Dimnik says there are many benefits for students enrolled in French immersion.

Dimnik, a French immersion consultant at Saskatoon Public Schools, says one benefit is that it helps build stronger problem-solving skills.

She looks at other benefits and how to enrol children in French immersion in Family Matters.

Snow machines in full operation at Optimist Hill

It’s been a challenging start to the winter season for Optimist Hill.

Snow-making machines are in operation due to the lack of snow, but the warm temperatures mean those haven’t been running all the time.

General manager Maxine Tebbe looks at how the lack of snow has impacted Optimist Hill so far this season and the outlook for the coming weeks.

New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Casper

Casper is a nine-month-old puppy currently in a foster home at New Hope Dog Rescue.

Executive director Sandra Archibald says Casper is a friendly and happy pup who loves to give kisses.

Archibald also has details on Betty White Day taking place on Jan. 17 and their upcoming annual book sale.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Jan. 4

Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Jan. 4.

