Courtroom video shows felon leaping over bench to attack Nevada judge

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 11:26 am
Click to play video: 'Convicted felon attacks judge in Las Vegas court during sentencing hearing'
Convicted felon attacks judge in Las Vegas court during sentencing hearing
WARNING: Video contains violent content. Courtroom video captured the dramatic moment a convicted felon attacked a judge in a Las Vegas courtroom during his sentencing hearing. Deobra Redden had asked Clark County Judge Mary Kay Holthus for leniency, but was denied, prior to the attack.
In a dramatic courtroom video, a Nevada man accused of felony battery is seen leaping into the air and attacking a judge, moments after he reassured the official that he’s a level-headed and conscionable person.

Deobra Delone Redden, 30, attacked Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning after she denied him probation.

In November 2023, Redden pleaded guilty to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm. He was arrested last year and accused of attacking another person with a baseball bat.

In the courtroom this week, Redden’s lawyer asked the judge for probation. Holthus denied the request. In the video, she can be heard telling Redden, “It’s time he got a taste of something else.”

The decision seemingly set Redden off. He shouted expletives, then launched himself into the air and over the bench to attack the judge, who tried to duck and cover. Redden landed partially on top of Holthus and pulled her to the floor.

A courtroom marshal joined the brawl and attempted to pull Redden away from the judge before several others tried to help as well. Redden and some of the courtroom officers could be seen throwing punches back and forth.

The American flag and the Nevada state flag behind the bench were toppled in the scuffle. An alarm was sounded in the courthouse to alert other officials to the violent incident.

The Associated Press reported Holthus sustained minor injuries but was not hospitalized. The unnamed courtroom marshal was also injured and was treated in hospital for a bloodied gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder.

Redden was eventually subdued and brought to jail. He now faces several additional felony charges including battery on a protected person.

Prior to the attack, Redden told the judge he should be granted probation because he is “not a rebellious person,” but rather one “who never stops trying to do the right thing no matter how hard it is.”

Holthus listened to Redden’s explanation, then denied the probation.

“I just can’t with that history,” she said, referencing Redden’s previous criminal behaviour. He had earlier served prison time in Nevada on separate domestic battery and theft convictions, according to state records.

Caesar Almase, Redden’s lawyer, has not commented publicly on the incident.

Court information officer Mary Ann Price told local NBC news affiliate KSNV that “the court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms.”

“We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant,” she said. “We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees.”

