Crime

Highway 401 closes near Ingersoll after tractor-trailers involved in fatal collision: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 4, 2024 8:48 am
A file photo of Police lights at night. View image in full screen
A file photo of police lights at night. Matt Rourke / CP
One person is dead after two tractor-trailers collided on Highway 401 near Ingersoll, Ont., on Wednesday night, according to provincial police from Oxford County.

Police say emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at around 10 p.m. after it was reported that there was a collision in the westbound lanes of the highway in South-West Oxford Township.

They found that the two trucks had collided, causing a fire in one of the vehicles.

Police say one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

Westbound lanes of the highway remained closed between Foldens and Plank lines into Thursday morning, according to OPP.

They are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has footage from it to call them at 1-888-310-1122.

