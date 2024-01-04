Highway 401 closes near Ingersoll after tractor-trailers involved in fatal collision: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after two tractor-trailers collided on Highway 401 near Ingersoll, Ont., on Wednesday night, according to provincial police from Oxford County.

Police say emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at around 10 p.m. after it was reported that there was a collision in the westbound lanes of the highway in South-West Oxford Township.

They found that the two trucks had collided, causing a fire in one of the vehicles.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police say one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

Westbound lanes of the highway remained closed between Foldens and Plank lines into Thursday morning, according to OPP.

They are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has footage from it to call them at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement