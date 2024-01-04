Menu

Canada

Toronto-area home sales for December rise as board expects rebound in 2024

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2024 6:10 am
Houses for sale are shown in a new subdivision in Airdrie, Alta., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city saw 1,366 home sales in December, a 13.8 per cent increase compared with the same month a year earlier as the number of homes that changed hands in 2023 outpaced long-term trends and activity prior to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Houses for sale are shown in a new subdivision in Airdrie, Alta., Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city saw 1,366 home sales in December, a 13.8 per cent increase compared with the same month a year earlier as the number of homes that changed hands in 2023 outpaced long-term trends and activity prior to the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
TORONTO — Greater Toronto home sales rose 11.5 per cent last month compared with December 2022 as the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says it expects 2024 to bring a rebound in activity following a year plagued by unaffordability.

The board says last month’s 3,444 home sales pushed the annual total to 65,982, a 12.1 per cent decline compared with 2022, with many buyers sidelined last year due to high mortgage rates.

The average home price at the end of the year was $1,084,692, up 3.2 per cent from December 2022.

New listings fell 6.6 per cent to 3,886 in December compared with 4,161 during the same month a year earlier.

The board’s chief market analyst Jason Mercer says those who were able to participate in the market last year benefitted from more choice, allowing many of them to negotiate lower selling prices.

He says lower borrowing costs expected in 2024 could create tighter market conditions, contributing to price growth.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

