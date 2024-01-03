5 injured in 2 separate crashes in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Two separate road collisions in the Brampton area on Wednesday have sent five people to hospital with varying injuries.

The first crash happened around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Dixie Road and Queen Street.

According to Peel Regional Police, two vehicles were involved in the collision, which resulted in two people being injured.

Police said a woman was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and another person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dixie Road was closed to all southbound traffic at Hazelwood and Queen, but the roadway has since reopened.

UPDATE:

– Fml adult being deferred to trauma centre with life threatening injuries

– Major Collision Bureau attending — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 3, 2024

Later in the afternoon, just before 2 p.m., another collision involving three vehicles occurred near Mississauga and Lionhead Golf Club roads.

Police said a male and a female were taken to a local hospital and another male was sent to a trauma centre.

Paramedics confirmed that one person has potentially minor injuries, one person has serious injuries and the third person has serious, possibly critical / life-threatening injuries.

Police said Mississauga Road was closed northbound and southbound between Lionhead Golf Club and Embleton roads as officers investigated the collision.

In an update on X, police confirmed the man taken to a trauma hospital is now in non-life-threatening condition and that Mississauga Road has since reopened.

UPDATE:

-Road Closures: Mississauga Rd between Lionhead Golf Club Rd to Embleton Rd – Northbound & Southbound

-Injuries unknown at this time

– Investigation ongoing — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 3, 2024