Community rallies behind charity on Montreal’s south shore after $10K theft

It’s been a difficult holiday season for a Saint-Lambert charity, but volunteers are busy and smiling regardless.

The organization’s president says on the night of Dec. 27 to 28, a break-in occurred at the Grande Guignolée des médias de la Rive-Sud warehouse, where about 50 boxes of food, baby and personal hygiene products and more were stolen.

“I immediately thought of the 21 organizations we support, I thought of the vulnerable families because in the end, we are doing this for them,” Jean-Marie Girard said.

When members of the community heard about the theft, it didn’t take very long for them to rally.

A Saint-Lambert resident put a call out for volunteers and on Wednesday, about 25 people took to the streets and collected donations for the charity.

“Our target is to collect the equivalent of what was stolen, so $10,000,” Herman Champagne said. “It’s a tremendous challenge but I’m confident that we are going to be able to reach it.”

Volunteers brought the goods back to the warehouse on Wednesday and some even helped pack up boxes.

They say it’s important for the community to come together in times like this.

“Times are hard,” said Susan Higgins, a Longueuil resident. “Everything is very costly — having a family and children you really feel the pinch for the rest of the people and what they’re going through. So I thought I’ve been lucky and I feel like I could give back.”

Anyone willing to donate can also do so through the charity’s website.