Crime

East London, Ont. fraud investigation leads to charges for two Kitchener-Waterloo men

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted January 3, 2024 3:53 pm
File Photo.
File Photo. File / Getty Images
The London Police Service (LPS) is warning about scams after a fraud investigation in the city’s east end ended in two men from Kitchener-Waterloo being charged with fraud.

Police say an alleged fraud that took place in early December at a residence in the area of Egerton and Vauxhall streets.

As a result of the investigation into it, two 27-year-old men, both from Kitchener-Waterloo, have been jointly charged with fraud over $5,000.

The victim of the fraud received a phone call from a man claiming to work for a heating and cooling business, offering a free in-home energy saving inspection, which the victim agreed to. Two men conducted an energy audit at the victim’s residence, advising that the victim qualified for a grant and free upgrades to their existing heating and cooling equipment. The victim then provided a void cheque and identification to process the transaction.

Story continues below advertisement

While the victim did receive new appliances, it became evident later that a $40,000 loan had been opened in their name.

“This scam involves individuals, who prey on a vulnerable sector of our society, through the offering of repairs to your home, appliance installation or consolidation of outstanding debts,” says Detective Sergeant Adam Steele with the LPS General Investigation Section in a statement. “If something is offered for ‘free’ or at a severely discounted price, the customer, should apply the appropriate amount of skepticism to the deal and ask questions before making a decision.”

Potential customer should ensure they are working with a reputable company, added Detective Sergeant Steele.

Both of the accused have been released and are scheduled to appear in London court on Jan. 29.

