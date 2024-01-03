B.C. mother convicted of murdering her daughter dies in prison

See more sharing options

WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

A B.C. mother who was convicted for the 2014 killing of her daughter has died in prison.

Lisa Batstone was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years in the death of her daughter Teagan following a second-degree murder conviction.

According to a news release from Correctional Service Canada, Batstone died while in custody at the Fraser Valley Institution in Abbotsford.

No details were provided about how she died.

At the time of her death, Batstone was serving an indeterminate sentence, which started on Sept. 3, 2019, for second-degree murder.

Batstone’s trial heard that her eight-year-old daughter had been fatally smothered with a plastic bag, and prosecutors played video and audio recordings of her saying she wanted the girl to “be with Jesus.”

Prosecutors alleged Batstone had shown intent to kill by smothering her while she slept to ensure she didn’t suffer.