Crime

B.C. mother convicted of murdering her daughter dies in prison

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 1:59 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. mother found guilty of killing daughter'
B.C. mother found guilty of killing daughter
Lisa Batstone has been found guilty of second degree murder in the death of her 8-year-old daughter, who was found in the back of her vehicle in 2014. Jill Bennett reports – Mar 22, 2019
WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

A B.C. mother who was convicted for the 2014 killing of her daughter has died in prison.

Lisa Batstone was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years in the death of her daughter Teagan following a second-degree murder conviction.

According to a news release from Correctional Service Canada, Batstone died while in custody at the Fraser Valley Institution in Abbotsford.

No details were provided about how she died.

At the time of her death, Batstone was serving an indeterminate sentence, which started on Sept. 3, 2019, for second-degree murder.

Click to play video: 'Sentencing hearing for B.C. mother who killed her daughter'
Sentencing hearing for B.C. mother who killed her daughter
Batstone’s trial heard that her eight-year-old daughter had been fatally smothered with a plastic bag, and prosecutors played video and audio recordings of her saying she wanted the girl to “be with Jesus.”

Prosecutors alleged Batstone had shown intent to kill by smothering her while she slept to ensure she didn’t suffer.

More on Crime
