Edmonton first responders partner to increase blood donations

First responders across the province are rolling up their sleeves to take part in a life-saving challenge.

About 20 different emergency workers including Edmonton police, Edmonton Firefighters, local RCMP, STARS and emergency medical staff are taking part this year’s Sirens for Life Alberta Challenge.

Canadian Blood Services is hoping to see about 5,000 people donate blood, plasma and platelets during the month of January, which is typically a slower month for donations.

View image in full screen About 20 different emergency workers are taking part this year’s Sirens for Life Alberta Challenge. Global News

“We’re coming off a very good Christmas but January usually means a dip in donations,” said Jasmine Vallarta community development manager with Canadian Blood Services.

“The needle is only in your arm for about 5-10 minutes, plasma takes a bit longer, one hour to 90 minutes,” Vallarta described saying the entire process takes about one hour. “It’s always a bit of a competition between Edmonton and Calgary to see who can get more. Calgary won last year so it’s Edmonton’s turn this year.”

The campaign runs Jan. 1-31 with the goal of collecting more than 500 new blood and plasma donors to support patients now and in the future.

All blood types are needed, however O-Negative is always in demand because its universal.

“This is a great way to start off the year, if you’re able to start the year saving lives,” said Fire Chief Joe Zatylny with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. “One donation can save two or three lives. It’s just become tradition to come every year, I want to encourage others to come and donate, there’s never been a better time!”