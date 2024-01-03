Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton first responders partner to increase blood donations

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 2:20 pm
First responders across the province are rolling up their sleeves to take part in a life-saving challenge. View image in full screen
First responders across the province are rolling up their sleeves to take part in a life-saving challenge. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

First responders across the province are rolling up their sleeves to take part in a life-saving challenge.

About 20 different emergency workers including Edmonton police, Edmonton Firefighters, local RCMP, STARS and emergency medical staff are taking part this year’s Sirens for Life Alberta Challenge.

Canadian Blood Services is hoping to see about 5,000 people donate blood, plasma and platelets during the month of January, which is typically a slower month for donations.

About 20 different emergency workers including Edmonton police, Edmonton Firefighters, local RCMP, STARS and emergency medical staff are taking part this year's Sirens for Life Alberta Challenge. View image in full screen
About 20 different emergency workers are taking part this year’s Sirens for Life Alberta Challenge. Global News
About 20 different emergency workers are taking part this year's Sirens for Life Alberta Challenge. View image in full screen
About 20 different emergency workers are taking part this year’s Sirens for Life Alberta Challenge. Global News

“We’re coming off a very good Christmas but January usually means a dip in donations,” said Jasmine Vallarta community development manager with Canadian Blood Services.

Story continues below advertisement

“The needle is only in your arm for about 5-10 minutes, plasma takes a bit longer, one hour to 90 minutes,” Vallarta described saying the entire process takes about one hour. “It’s always a bit of a competition between Edmonton and Calgary to see who can get more. Calgary won last year so it’s Edmonton’s turn this year.”

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

The campaign runs Jan. 1-31 with the goal of collecting more than 500 new blood and plasma donors to support patients now and in the future.

All blood types are needed, however O-Negative is always in demand because its universal.

“This is a great way to start off the year, if you’re able to start the year saving lives,” said Fire Chief Joe Zatylny with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services. “One donation can save two or three lives. It’s just become tradition to come every year, I want to encourage others to come and donate, there’s never been a better time!”

Click to play video: 'Canadian Blood Services face challenges as distribution outpaces donations'
Canadian Blood Services face challenges as distribution outpaces donations
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices