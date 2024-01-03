SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Atkins ‘disappointed’ that Ohtani went to Dodgers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2024 11:00 am
General manager Ross Atkins is also disappointed that Shohei Ohtani didn’t sign with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Atkins spoke with media today after the signings of centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

He took a moment to say that he shared the disappointment of Blue Jays fans that Ohtani, a generational talent, signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers instead of Toronto.

Atkins confirmed that he met with Ohtani and that the Blue Jays were a front-runner to land the highly prized free agent.

He also says he expects the Blue Jays to likely sign one more free agent before spring training begins.

Atkins says any addition would likely be in the outfielder or designated hitter categories.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

