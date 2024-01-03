Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Jan. 3

Send this page to someone via email

Chief of EMS Kyle Sereda, commercial spaces in Décor and Design, and Black Fox Farm and Distillery at COP28.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Jan. 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Busy 2023 for paramedics in Saskatoon

Saskatoon paramedics are coming off a very busy year. In fact, 2023 saw more calls than ever for Medavie Health Services.

Kyle Sereda, the new chief of EMS for Saskatoon, discusses how paramedics are dealing with the increase in call volumes.

Sereda also looks at how the addition of 18 full-time paramedics will help Medavie and the community.

Designing commercial spaces: Décor and Design

Many different things need to be considered when designing a commercial space.

Tamara Bowman from Metric Design says that includes taking in the needs not only of the client, but also employees and patrons.

Bowman looks at how they create a perfect balance while taking into consideration all the various factors in Décor and Design.

Black Fox Farm and Distillery attends COP28 in Dubai

Saskatchewan was represented at the recently concluded UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai — COP28.

One of the companies in attendance was Black Fox Farm and Distillery, whose representatives were there to tell their sustainability story.

CEO Barb Stefanyshyn-Cote shares her experience at COP28 with Emily-May Simmonds in Experience Saskatoon.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Jan. 3

Breezy and overcast — Emily-May Simmonds has your Wednesday, Jan. 3, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

