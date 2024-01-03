Menu

Central Hastings OPP seek 19-year-old missing since Dec. 31

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 8:16 am
Central Hastings OPP are looking for a 19-year-old woman who they say was last seen at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in North Tweed. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP are looking for a 19-year-old woman who they say was last seen at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 in North Tweed. Global News
Central Hastings OPP officers are looking for a 19-year-old who has been missing since Sunday.

Police said the woman, identified only by her first name, Willow, was last seen at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve near Victoria Street in North Tweed.

She is five feet six inches tall with a medium build and short, purple and dark brown hair.

Missing 19-year-old woman View image in full screen
OPP are in search of a missing 19-year-old named Willow. OPP/Handout
Police said Willow was last seen wearing grey track pants and a black sweatshirt that says “field of dreams.”

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

 

