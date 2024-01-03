Central Hastings OPP seek 19-year-old missing since Dec. 31

Central Hastings OPP officers are looking for a 19-year-old who has been missing since Sunday.
Police said the woman, identified only by her first name, Willow, was last seen at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve near Victoria Street in North Tweed.
She is five feet six inches tall with a medium build and short, purple and dark brown hair.
Police said Willow was last seen wearing grey track pants and a black sweatshirt that says “field of dreams.”
Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
