Central Hastings OPP seek 19-year-old missing since Dec. 31

Central Hastings OPP officers are looking for a 19-year-old who has been missing since Sunday.

Police said the woman, identified only by her first name, Willow, was last seen at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve near Victoria Street in North Tweed.

She is five feet six inches tall with a medium build and short, purple and dark brown hair.

View image in full screen OPP are in search of a missing 19-year-old named Willow. OPP/Handout

Police said Willow was last seen wearing grey track pants and a black sweatshirt that says “field of dreams.”

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.