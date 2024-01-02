Menu

Canada

Vancouver moving to bi-weekly green bin pickup until March

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 10:30 pm
Vancouver is moving to bi-weekly green bin pickups for the next several months. View image in full screen
Vancouver is moving to bi-weekly green bin pickups for the next several months. Global News
Vancouver residents will only need to haul their green bins out to the curb every second week for the next few months.

The city is scaling back its organic waste collection service starting next Monday and until the week of March 4.

Green bin pickup will occur on the same day as garbage pickup during that time.

The city says the change is temporary for winter, and is a result of lower volumes of yard trimmings during the colder months.

It says the move will also allow for more predictable service during times when snow and ice may affect its trucks.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

