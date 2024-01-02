Man arrested after teen boy, 2 men allegedly sexually assaulted at Toronto apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested for two separate alleged sexual assault incidents — one involving a teen boy and the other involving two men — in northeast Toronto last year.

Police said the first incident occurred on July 26, at a plaza in the area of Parkwoods Village Drive and Victoria Park Avenue.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy was approached by the accused and “enticed” with cigarettes and alcohol. The accused then invited the teen to a nearby apartment building, where he was allegedly sexually assaulted by the accused.

Police said the second incident occurred at an establishment in the same area on Dec. 23.

During this incident, police said two men were approached by the accused and “enticed” with alcohol before inviting them to an apartment building in the area, where the men were allegedly sexually assaulted by the accused.

On Dec. 31, officers arrested and charged 47-year-old Ronillo Ferrer of Toronto. He now faces four counts of sexual assault, four counts of administering a noxious substance, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of making explicit material available to a person under the age of 16.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 1.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474 or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.