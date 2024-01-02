Okanagan weather: Cloudy skies, snow in forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Cloudy skies and periods of snow are in this week’s weather forecast for the Okanagan.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures will be seasonal, with daytime highs hovering just above or around freezing this week and overnight lows falling to -1 C to -6 C.

In between Wednesday and Sunday, though, the skies won’t change, with clouds dominating the forecast — unlike last week, when the province saw four days of record-setting temperatures.

Normal temperatures for the region are -2 C during the day and -8 C overnight.

Monday’s mercury levels were well above that at 4.8 C during the day and 3.3 C overnight.

Below are this week’s weather forecasts.

Salmon Arm

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries. High: 2 C. Low 1 C.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries. High: 2 C. Low 1 C. Thursday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 3 C. Low -1 C.

Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 3 C. Low -1 C. Friday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 1 C. Low -4 C.

Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 1 C. Low -4 C. Saturday: Cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High: -1 C. Low: -5 C.

Cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High: -1 C. Low: -5 C. Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: -1 C. Low: -7 C.

Vernon

Wednesday: Cloudy with a few flurries. High: 1 C. Low -1 C.

Cloudy with a few flurries. High: 1 C. Low -1 C. Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 3 C. Low -2 C.

Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 3 C. Low -2 C. Friday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 0 C. Low -3 C.

Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 0 C. Low -3 C. Saturday: Cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High: 0 C. Low: -4 C.

Cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High: 0 C. Low: -4 C. Sunday: Cloudy periods. High: 0 C. Low: -6 C.

Kelowna

Wednesday: Cloudy with a few flurries. High: 1 C. Low -1 C.

Cloudy with a few flurries. High: 1 C. Low -1 C. Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 3 C. Low -2 C.

Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 3 C. Low -2 C. Friday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 0 C. Low -3 C.

Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 0 C. Low -3 C. Saturday: Cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High: 0 C. Low: -4 C.

Cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High: 0 C. Low: -4 C. Sunday: Cloudy periods. High: 0 C. Low: -6 C.

Penticton

Wednesday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 6 C. Low -1 C.

Cloudy with a few showers. High: 6 C. Low -1 C. Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 3 C. Low -2 C.

Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 3 C. Low -2 C. Friday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 0 C. Low -3 C.

Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 0 C. Low -3 C. Saturday: Cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High: 0 C. Low: -4 C.

Cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High: 0 C. Low: -4 C. Sunday: Cloudy periods. High: 0 C. Low: -6 C.

Osoyoos

Wednesday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 6 C. Low -1 C.

Cloudy with a few showers. High: 6 C. Low -1 C. Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 3 C. Low -2 C.

Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 3 C. Low -2 C. Friday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 0 C. Low -3 C.

Cloudy with periods of snow. High: 0 C. Low -3 C. Saturday: Cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High: 0 C. Low: -4 C.

Cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. High: 0 C. Low: -4 C. Sunday: Cloudy periods. High: 0 C. Low: -6 C.