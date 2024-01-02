Moncton residents call for crosswalk after car accident

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in over 40 years, Diane Bérubé had to take down her elaborate Christmas decorations display on Elmwood Drive before Christmas.

“We had to take it down early this year because somebody got hit in front of the house. We had to take it down out of respect,” she said on Tuesday.

According to Codiac RCMP, a 55-year-old man was struck by a vehicle near her home on Dec. 21st.

He had non-life threatening injuries and is currently recovering.

Bérubé took down the decorations the following day, but wants to display them again next year.

“I’m looking for a solution where I can still put (the display) up and people can still cross the street without being scared,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Bérubé’s home is located on a stretch of Elmwood Drive on the outskirts on Moncton, directly across from Irishtown Nature Park.

She and her husband, Norman Bérubé, have been in touch with the city, asking them to install a crosswalk between their property and the park to make things safer.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A city spokesperson told Global News that a corridor study was currently underway on Elmwood Drive, and was expected to be completed this spring.

“The corridor study will identify appropriate locations for crosswalks and traffic signals based on current traffic patterns, as well as anticipated development in the area,” the statement read.

Jennifer Allain lives in the Pinetree mini-home park, near Irishtown Nature Park.

She said drivers frequently barrel down Elmwood Drive at much higher speeds than the 60 km/h limit, which makes her feel unsafe cycling with her six-year-old daughter.

“The traffic, it’s like a highway. People drive so fast and have zero concern for those that aren’t in vehicles,” she said.

View image in full screen Jennifer Allain wants a crosswalk installed in front of Irishtown Nature Park so her and her daughter can safely walk there. Suzanne Lapointe / Global News

She also wants to see a crosswalk installed in front of the nature park.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nobody stops,” she said.

“If the crosswalk would be there it would be perfect I would go with my daughter,” she said.

City councillor Shawn Crossman, who represents residents of Elmwood Drive as Ward 1 councillor, said $4 million in municipal funding has been allocated for upgrades to Elmwood Drive between Granite Drive and Cedarwood Avenue.

“These upgrades will include a sidewalk on the West side and a multiuse trail on the East side as well as widening this section of Elmwood Drive,” he said in an emailed statement.

Crossman said he had made a request for a lit crosswalk in a subdivision that is planned to be constructed near the Bérubé’s home.

Bérubé is hopeful about any solution that would allow her to continue displaying her Christmas decorations.

“It’s important to me. It’s a hobby, it’s a hobby that I love and to see how much joy I bring to the people,” Bérubé said.