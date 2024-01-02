Lake Country home assessed at $17M listed as Okanagan’s most expensive residential property

Send this page to someone via email

It’s out: B.C.’s annual list of the province’s most expensive residential properties.

In the Okanagan, the region’s highest-priced property, again, is a waterfront home in Lake Country, with BC Assessment listing it at nearly $17 million.

The property, 12990 Pixton Rd., features plenty of room — seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread out over 15,000 square feet of living space. It also has an infinity pool, a gym, a hot tub, a guesthouse, deep-water moorage and a 12-car garage.

BC Assessment gave the gated estate a value of $16,987,000 — up from 2022’s assessment of $16,457,000. It’s also up for sale at $18,895,000.

While certainly a wonderful home, and a place many would love to live in, the property doesn’t come close to cracking the top-100 list of B.C.’s most pricey places.

In fact, it’s listed at 181st.

The next highest-priced homes in the Southern Interior are also in the Central Okanagan.

4358 Hobson Road, Kelowna

Assessed value: $14,028,000

Regional ranking: 2

Provincial ranking: 347

18250 Juniper Cove Road, Lake Country

Assessed value: $$13,735,000

Regional ranking: 3

Provincial ranking: 365

4364 Hobson Road, Kelowna

Assessed value: $12,966,000

Regional ranking: 4

Provincial ranking: 424

1683 Pritchard Drive, West Kelowna

Assessed value: $12,185,000

Regional ranking: 5

Provincial ranking: 498

Topping the provincial chart: A Vancouver home, 3085 Point Grey Road, valued at $81,765,000 and owned by Lululemon founder Chip Wilson.

Scrolling down a bit, British Columbia’s 25th-most expensive home, 4851 Belmont Avenue in Vancouver, has an assessed value of $29.6 million. And a few steps away, at 4716 Belmont Avenue, is the province’s 50th-most expensive home at $24.8 million.

The 100th-most expensive home is 2525 Point Grey Road in Vancouver, a waterfront home along English Bay listed at $19.7 million.

Also Tuesday, BC Assessment says property owners in the Southern Interior should soon receive their 2024 assessment notices.

“Most homeowners throughout the Southern Interior can expect modest changes and even some decreases in their assessment values,​” said Southern Interior deputy assessor Boris Warkentin.

“With the softer real estate market, most changes in home values will be somewhere between -10 to +5 per cent in the Thompson-Okanagan communities, whereas Kootenay Columbia changes are slightly more at -10 to +10 per cent. Lytton is the exception with larger increases as market activity recovers in the community.”