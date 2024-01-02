Regina death on New Year’s Eve deemed non-criminal

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS), in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, has concluded that the death of a man is not a criminal case.

Police say they were dispatched in the early morning hours on Dec. 31, 2023, to the 100 block of 4th Avenue East for the report of a deceased man.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“Officers arrived and located the body of an adult male, who was confirmed deceased,” according to a release.

“Upon securing the scene, the Coroner was requested, beginning an investigation into this death.”

Police stated the investigation, including an autopsy authorized by the coroner, has concluded and the death is deemed non-criminal in nature. Police said the name of the deceased person will not be released by the RPS.