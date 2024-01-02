2 arrested for theft, fraud after vehicle bust outside Vancouver Island casino

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman were arrested outside a Vancouver Island casino on Sunday after providing police with fake identification and exiting a vehicle full of stolen goods.

West Shore RCMP said officers responded to reports of the suspicious vehicle at the Elements Casino in View Royal and found a white Ford F-150 piled with tools, electronics including doorbell cameras and virtual reality goggles, obtained using stolen credit cards.

Police also seized several stolen chequebooks, ID cards and personal financial statements from more than 24 individual victims.

“We have already started contacting the victims in relation to this investigation, many of whom had previously reported their wallets as stolen,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar in a Tuesday news release.

The pair was arrested for identity fraud, obstructing a police officer and possession of stolen property. The man was also arrested for possession of forged documents.

The 48-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were set to appear in court on Tuesday. They remain in custody, police said.