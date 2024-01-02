Menu

Sports

Kitchener Rangers come in at No. 3 in latest CHL Top-10 Rankings

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 4:09 pm
With two of their best players away for the world junior hockey championships, the Kitchener Rangers have been able to maintain their place atop the Ontario Hockey League as well as in the CHL Top-10 Rankings.

Since the holiday break came to a close, the team has won two of its three contests despite being without Carson Rehkopf and Filip Mesar, who are playing for Canada and Slovakia at the tournament.

Both of their national teams lost on Tuesday morning, which means the Rangers should be back to full strength soon enough.

In the meantime, Kitchener was ranked third in the latest CHL Top-10 Rankings, behind only the Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the QMJHL and the Prince George Cougars of the WHL, who also lead their leagues.

The Rangers will face the fifth-ranked Saginaw Spirit on Thursday night at the Aud, while the only other OHL team to crack the top 10 were the Soo Greyhounds, who sit in seventh spot.

The fourth-ranked Saskatoon Blades round out the top five while the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies sit in the six slot.

A pair of QMJHL teams, the Drummondville Voltigeurs and Victoriaville Tigres, sit at No. 8 and No. 9, while the Portland Winterhawks complete the top 10 list.

