Canada

Montreal police launch Amber Alert for one-year-old baby

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 1:47 pm
Montreal police say the Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
Montreal police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing one-year-old baby Tuesday.

Zeynab Cherrabbi El Alaoui was last seen in the Lachine borough, according to a statement issued at 1:30 p.m. by authorities.

Police say the baby was reported missing around 9:25 a.m. from Louis-Basile-Pigeon Street.

The baby girl appears to have blue eyes and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a pale pink onesie decorated with a pink and white unicorn.

Authorities are also looking for the girl’s mother, Miryanna Monterrosa-Laberge, who is 18. The mother stands at 5 foot three inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has a scar on her upper left lip and another scar on her forehead.

Police say searches are underway but there is no vehicle associated with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

