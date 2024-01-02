Menu

Crime

Police seek man in sexual assault reported on bus in Cambridge

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 11:59 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a man they are looking to speak to as part of their investigation into a sexual assault that was reported on public transit in Cambridge a couple of months ago.

Police say the incident occurred Nov. 14, 2023, on a Grand River Transit bus as it was travelling near Hespeler and Dunbar roads.

A woman was sexually assaulted on the bus, according to a release from police.

They released a couple of photos of a man they are looking to identify and speak with in connection to the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers  anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

