Police seek man in sexual assault reported on bus in Cambridge

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a man they are looking to speak to as part of their investigation into a sexual assault that was reported on public transit in Cambridge a couple of months ago.

Police say the incident occurred Nov. 14, 2023, on a Grand River Transit bus as it was travelling near Hespeler and Dunbar roads.

A woman was sexually assaulted on the bus, according to a release from police.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They released a couple of photos of a man they are looking to identify and speak with in connection to the incident.

Officers in South Division are continuing to investigate a report of a sexual assault on public transit in Cambridge. More: https://t.co/E1vCSjV48Q Investigators would like to identify and speak with the individual pictured in connection to this incident. Anyone with… pic.twitter.com/sm299dRy4e — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 1, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.