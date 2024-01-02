Guelph man and woman found sleeping in garage of empty northwest home

A Guelph man has been charged after a pair of people were found sleeping in the garage of an empty home in the city’s northwest end.
Last Friday, police said they were called to a home near Speedvale Avenue and Metcalfe Street.
Officers found a man and a woman sleeping next to drug paraphernalia in a detached garage.
When he was asked to come outside, investigators said the man was seen taking pieces of folded tinfoil out of his pockets before placing them on a chair.
The pockets reportedly contained suspected fentanyl.
Police said they recognized the man, who was already wanted on previous criminal charges, and placed him under arrest.
A search then led to investigators finding suspected crack cocaine, a large amount of cash and a scale among other items on the accused.
A 30-year-old will make an appearance in a courtroom in Guelph on Feb. 9.
- Man charged after 2 people killed in hit and run in Montreal
- RCMP arrest 2, release vehicle photos in extortion racket targeting B.C. businesses
- RCMP conclude its investigation into Halifax-area wildfires, no criminal charges
- No need for 2nd trial of Sam Bankman-Fried after conviction, prosecutors say
Comments