Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man and woman found sleeping in garage of empty northwest home

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 2, 2024 11:22 am
Police say they found a man and a woman sleeping next to drug paraphernalia in a garage of an empty home on Friday. Officers recognized the man, who was wanted on previous charges. View image in full screen
Police say they found a man and a woman sleeping next to drug paraphernalia in a garage of an empty home on Friday. Officers recognized the man, who was wanted on previous charges. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Guelph man has been charged after a pair of people were found sleeping in the garage of an empty home in the city’s northwest end.

Last Friday, police said they were called to a home near Speedvale Avenue and Metcalfe Street.

Officers found a man and a woman sleeping next to drug paraphernalia in a detached garage.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

When he was asked to come outside, investigators said the man was seen taking pieces of folded tinfoil out of his pockets before placing them on a chair.

The pockets reportedly contained suspected fentanyl.

Police said they recognized the man, who was already wanted on previous criminal charges, and placed him under arrest.

Trending Now

A search then led to investigators finding suspected crack cocaine, a large amount of cash and a scale among other items on the accused.

Story continues below advertisement

A 30-year-old will make an appearance in a courtroom in Guelph on Feb. 9.

 

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices