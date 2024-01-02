Menu

Crime

Cambridge man faces attempted murder charge after home set ablaze as residents sleep: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 2, 2024 10:25 am
Emergency services were dispatched to a fire at a home near Ballantyne and McDonald avenues in Cambridge on Dec. 30 at around 5 a.m. A man is facing several charges, including attempted murder. View image in full screen
Emergency services were dispatched to a fire at a home near Ballantyne and McDonald avenues in Cambridge on Dec. 30 at around 5 a.m. A man is facing several charges, including attempted murder. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global Kitchener
A 30-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a recent fire in Cambridge, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say emergency services were dispatched to a home near Ballantyne and McDonald avenues on Dec. 30 at around 5 a.m. after a fire had been reported.

Members of the Cambridge Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire while there were also no injuries as a result, according to police.

However, their investigation also found that the fire had been set intentionally while several residents were asleep inside.

Police say there were four people living in the home at the time of the fire including a 25-year-old woman and a three-year-old, both from Cambridge, who escaped without injury.

A 24-year-old man from Cambridge was also inside the home and was evacuated by firefighters. Police say he was taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A 30-year-old man, who also lived in the home, was not there when emergency services reached the scene.

Police say officers found him near Dundas and Samuelson streets about five hours after the fire started and placed him under arrest.

He is facing a number of charges including attempt to commit murder, arson – disregard for human life, forcible confinement and possession of stolen goods under $5,000.

Police say the victims and accused know each other but did not provide further details about their relationship.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

