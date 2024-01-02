Fergus man suffers life-threatening injuries after pick up truck crashes into house

See more sharing options

Wellington County OPP are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Wellington North.

Officers were called to an area on Wellington Road 16 south of Damascus around 12 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say a red pick up truck left the roadway and struck a single-detached house.

They say impact of the crash caused extensive structural damage to the home.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, a 64-year-old man from Fergus, was taken to an trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The resident in the home was not hurt.

Members of the OPP West Region traffic incident management and enforcement team are assisting in the investigation.

OPP are looking for eyewitnesses. Anyone with information can contact police at 1-888-310-1122.