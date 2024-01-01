Menu

Crime

Two youths stabbed during fight in Burnaby

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted January 1, 2024 2:24 pm
Burnaby RCMP are investigating after a fight between a group of youths landed two in the hospital with stab wounds.
Burnaby RCMP are investigating after a fight between a group of youths landed two in the hospital with stab wounds.
A violent start to the new year in Burnaby after a fight involving a group of young people with knives, pepper spray and other weapons ended with two being taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Burnaby RCMP says officers responded to multiple calls about the group fighting in the area of Dawson Street and Gilmore Avenue around 1 a.m.

By the time police arrived, most of the group had left but officers found two young males who had been stabbed. They were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It appears the two were fighting each other, according to Mounties, but neither are cooperating with police at this time.

Police also found a knife, pepper spray and a baton at the scene of the fight.

