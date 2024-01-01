Two youths stabbed during fight in Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

A violent start to the new year in Burnaby after a fight involving a group of young people with knives, pepper spray and other weapons ended with two being taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Burnaby RCMP says officers responded to multiple calls about the group fighting in the area of Dawson Street and Gilmore Avenue around 1 a.m.

2:01 Man arrested with rolling rack of clothes on SkyTrain

By the time police arrived, most of the group had left but officers found two young males who had been stabbed. They were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

It appears the two were fighting each other, according to Mounties, but neither are cooperating with police at this time.

Police also found a knife, pepper spray and a baton at the scene of the fight.