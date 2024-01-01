Menu

Canada

London Health Sciences welcomes first baby of 2024

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 1, 2024 1:51 pm
A file photo of a baby's arm. View image in full screen
FILE - London Health Sciences Centre welcomed the hospital network's first baby of 2024 at 1:07 a.m. on Monday. Getty Images
London Health Sciences Centre announced the first baby of the New Year.

The hospital network says Baby Belbeck was born at 1:07 a.m. Jan. 1, weighing 7 lbs and 2 ounces.

LHSC did not release the gender of the baby.

The baby is welcomed by parents Carrie and Brandon, and older sister Isabelle.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The family received a gift basket from Shoppers Drug Mart, a handmade baby blanket from London Health Sciences Foundation, and a baby onesie and a teddy bear from Children’s Health Foundation

LHSC welcomes over 6,000 newborns each year.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

