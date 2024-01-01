London Health Sciences welcomes first baby of 2024

See more sharing options

London Health Sciences Centre announced the first baby of the New Year.

The hospital network says Baby Belbeck was born at 1:07 a.m. Jan. 1, weighing 7 lbs and 2 ounces.

LHSC did not release the gender of the baby.

The baby is welcomed by parents Carrie and Brandon, and older sister Isabelle.

The family received a gift basket from Shoppers Drug Mart, a handmade baby blanket from London Health Sciences Foundation, and a baby onesie and a teddy bear from Children’s Health Foundation

LHSC welcomes over 6,000 newborns each year.