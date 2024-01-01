Young boy, man in critical condition after New Year’s Eve fire in Montreal’s west end

See more sharing options

Montreal police say a man and child are fighting for their lives after a fire on New Year’s Eve in the city’s west end.

The man, 36, and boy, five, remained in hospital early Monday after flames broke out at an apartment building the previous night.

Police were called around 10 p.m. Sunday to the residence on Côte-Saint-Luc Road near Hingston Avenue in Hampstead.

View image in full screen Montreal police say the fire broke out around 10 p.m. Sunday. Matilda Cerone/Global News

The two victims were badly injured in the blaze and were rushed to hospital, according to police. As of early Monday, they were still in critical condition.

The Montreal fire department said it was three-alarm fire, which was brought under control roughly two hours later around midnight. The building was evacuated.

Police are treating the fire as accidental.

— with files from The Canadian Press