Canada

Your Saskatchewan photo of the day: January 2024

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 1, 2024 9:46 am
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for January 1 was taken by John Perret at Rabbit Lake. View image in full screen
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for January 1 was taken by John Perret at Rabbit Lake. Photo submitted / John Perret
A new year has begun, and new pictures taken around Saskatchewan are being shared by photographers!

We want to see the beautiful photos you capture from all over the province.

Each day, Global Saskatoon and Global Regina feature a viewer-submitted photo for the Your Saskatchewan photo of the day.

It is also highlighted on Global News Morning, Global News at 5, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Please email us if you have a picture to submit for Your Saskatchewan. Photos should be at least 920 pixels wide and in jpeg format.

Here is the Your Saskatchewan photo gallery for January:

The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for January 1 was taken by John Perret at Rabbit Lake. View image in gallery mode
The Your Saskatchewan photo of the day for January 1 was taken by John Perret at Rabbit Lake. Photo submitted / John Perret
