Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘Stay vigilant’: Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted December 31, 2023 8:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable'
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With highs reaching above the freezing mark on many days in recent weeks, ice conditions are unpredictable on bodies of water in and around Edmonton. That includes a popular winter destination just south of the city.

Whether it’s skating, ice fishing or just enjoying the outdoors people are spending their day on the ice at Pigeon Lake. But just off the shoreline, the ice isn’t in ideal condition for recreational activities.

“A lot of times we’ll get a freeze and then we get a lot of snow and it actually insulates the ice. The ice is a lot thinner this year we’ve had no cold weather,” said Wayne Benson, chief of the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department.

Typically around this time of year, there would be no issues with ice thickness at the lake.

Now the lake is scattered with cracks and ruts, which the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department says could be a sign of a bigger issue.

Story continues below advertisement

“Be cautious of them. Those are there for a reason. So different pressures or different currents under the ice, cause those cracks and those heaves. Ice is weak there,” said Capt. Austin Cummings.

Click to play video: 'Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love'
Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love

Despite the uncertain conditions, the fire department says it’s dealt with fewer rescue calls this year compared to normal.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

But they’re staying prepared by training other first responders how to respond to incidents properly. Benson says even with training, rescues be dangerous for rescuers as well as the people in trouble.

“If they fell through, what about us? What about our safety?” Benson said. “We have to make absolutely sure we know how thick the ice is. We have ice augers so that we can check to make sure it’s safe enough for us to go out there.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ice safety reminders during a warm winter'
Ice safety reminders during a warm winter
Trending Now

The fire department is reminding people to be vigilant when they’re out on the ice, no matter where they are, because ice thickness can change daily.

“We call this still water because it’s a fixed lake but there are still water currents. There’s still a lot of ice movement and it’s not the same every week, it’s not the same every day,” Benson said.

“We see so much variance on the lake like this. We can have areas on the lake that are five to eight to 10 inches thick and other areas that might only be two inches.”

Click to play video: 'RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week'
RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Weather

‘Stay vigilant’: Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable'
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With highs reaching above the freezing mark on many days in recent weeks, ice conditions are unpredictable on bodies of water in and around Edmonton. That includes a popular winter destination just south of the city.

Story continues below advertisement
More on Canada

Whether it’s skating, ice fishing or just enjoying the outdoors people are spending their day on the ice at Pigeon Lake. But just off the shoreline, the ice isn’t in ideal condition for recreational activities.

“A lot of times we’ll get a freeze and then we get a lot of snow and it actually insulates the ice. The ice is a lot thinner this year we’ve had no cold weather,” said Wayne Benson, chief of the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department.

Typically around this time of year, there would be no issues with ice thickness at the lake.

Now the lake is scattered with cracks and ruts, which the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department says could be a sign of a bigger issue.

“Be cautious of them. Those are there for a reason. So different pressures or different currents under the ice, cause those cracks and those heaves. Ice is weak there,” said Capt. Austin Cummings.

Click to play video: 'Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love'
Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love

Despite the uncertain conditions, the fire department says it’s dealt with fewer rescue calls this year compared to normal.

Story continues below advertisement

But they’re staying prepared by training other first responders how to respond to incidents properly. Benson says even with training, rescues be dangerous for rescuers as well as the people in trouble.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“If they fell through, what about us? What about our safety?” Benson said. “We have to make absolutely sure we know how thick the ice is. We have ice augers so that we can check to make sure it’s safe enough for us to go out there.”

Click to play video: 'Ice safety reminders during a warm winter'
Ice safety reminders during a warm winter
Trending Now

The fire department is reminding people to be vigilant when they’re out on the ice, no matter where they are, because ice thickness can change daily.

“We call this still water because it’s a fixed lake but there are still water currents. There’s still a lot of ice movement and it’s not the same every week, it’s not the same every day,” Benson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We see so much variance on the lake like this. We can have areas on the lake that are five to eight to 10 inches thick and other areas that might only be two inches.”

Click to play video: 'RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week'
RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week

Sponsored content

Weather

‘Stay vigilant’: Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable'
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With highs reaching above the freezing mark on many days in recent weeks, ice conditions are unpredictable on bodies of water in and around Edmonton. That includes a popular winter destination just south of the city.

Whether it’s skating, ice fishing or just enjoying the outdoors people are spending their day on the ice at Pigeon Lake. But just off the shoreline, the ice isn’t in ideal condition for recreational activities.

“A lot of times we’ll get a freeze and then we get a lot of snow and it actually insulates the ice. The ice is a lot thinner this year we’ve had no cold weather,” said Wayne Benson, chief of the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department.

Story continues below advertisement

Typically around this time of year, there would be no issues with ice thickness at the lake.

Now the lake is scattered with cracks and ruts, which the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department says could be a sign of a bigger issue.

“Be cautious of them. Those are there for a reason. So different pressures or different currents under the ice, cause those cracks and those heaves. Ice is weak there,” said Capt. Austin Cummings.

Click to play video: 'Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love'
Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love

Despite the uncertain conditions, the fire department says it’s dealt with fewer rescue calls this year compared to normal.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

But they’re staying prepared by training other first responders how to respond to incidents properly. Benson says even with training, rescues be dangerous for rescuers as well as the people in trouble.

Story continues below advertisement

“If they fell through, what about us? What about our safety?” Benson said. “We have to make absolutely sure we know how thick the ice is. We have ice augers so that we can check to make sure it’s safe enough for us to go out there.”

Click to play video: 'Ice safety reminders during a warm winter'
Ice safety reminders during a warm winter
Trending Now

The fire department is reminding people to be vigilant when they’re out on the ice, no matter where they are, because ice thickness can change daily.

“We call this still water because it’s a fixed lake but there are still water currents. There’s still a lot of ice movement and it’s not the same every week, it’s not the same every day,” Benson said.

“We see so much variance on the lake like this. We can have areas on the lake that are five to eight to 10 inches thick and other areas that might only be two inches.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week'
RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week

Sponsored content

Weather

‘Stay vigilant’: Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable'
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With highs reaching above the freezing mark on many days in recent weeks, ice conditions are unpredictable on bodies of water in and around Edmonton. That includes a popular winter destination just south of the city.

Whether it’s skating, ice fishing or just enjoying the outdoors people are spending their day on the ice at Pigeon Lake. But just off the shoreline, the ice isn’t in ideal condition for recreational activities.

“A lot of times we’ll get a freeze and then we get a lot of snow and it actually insulates the ice. The ice is a lot thinner this year we’ve had no cold weather,” said Wayne Benson, chief of the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department.

Typically around this time of year, there would be no issues with ice thickness at the lake.

Story continues below advertisement

Now the lake is scattered with cracks and ruts, which the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department says could be a sign of a bigger issue.

“Be cautious of them. Those are there for a reason. So different pressures or different currents under the ice, cause those cracks and those heaves. Ice is weak there,” said Capt. Austin Cummings.

Click to play video: 'Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love'
Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love

Despite the uncertain conditions, the fire department says it’s dealt with fewer rescue calls this year compared to normal.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

But they’re staying prepared by training other first responders how to respond to incidents properly. Benson says even with training, rescues be dangerous for rescuers as well as the people in trouble.

“If they fell through, what about us? What about our safety?” Benson said. “We have to make absolutely sure we know how thick the ice is. We have ice augers so that we can check to make sure it’s safe enough for us to go out there.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ice safety reminders during a warm winter'
Ice safety reminders during a warm winter
Trending Now

The fire department is reminding people to be vigilant when they’re out on the ice, no matter where they are, because ice thickness can change daily.

“We call this still water because it’s a fixed lake but there are still water currents. There’s still a lot of ice movement and it’s not the same every week, it’s not the same every day,” Benson said.

“We see so much variance on the lake like this. We can have areas on the lake that are five to eight to 10 inches thick and other areas that might only be two inches.”

Click to play video: 'RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week'
RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week

Sponsored content

Weather

‘Stay vigilant’: Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable'
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With highs reaching above the freezing mark on many days in recent weeks, ice conditions are unpredictable on bodies of water in and around Edmonton. That includes a popular winter destination just south of the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Whether it’s skating, ice fishing or just enjoying the outdoors people are spending their day on the ice at Pigeon Lake. But just off the shoreline, the ice isn’t in ideal condition for recreational activities.

“A lot of times we’ll get a freeze and then we get a lot of snow and it actually insulates the ice. The ice is a lot thinner this year we’ve had no cold weather,” said Wayne Benson, chief of the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department.

Typically around this time of year, there would be no issues with ice thickness at the lake.

Now the lake is scattered with cracks and ruts, which the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department says could be a sign of a bigger issue.

“Be cautious of them. Those are there for a reason. So different pressures or different currents under the ice, cause those cracks and those heaves. Ice is weak there,” said Capt. Austin Cummings.

Click to play video: 'Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love'
Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love

Despite the uncertain conditions, the fire department says it’s dealt with fewer rescue calls this year compared to normal.

Story continues below advertisement

But they’re staying prepared by training other first responders how to respond to incidents properly. Benson says even with training, rescues be dangerous for rescuers as well as the people in trouble.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“If they fell through, what about us? What about our safety?” Benson said. “We have to make absolutely sure we know how thick the ice is. We have ice augers so that we can check to make sure it’s safe enough for us to go out there.”

Click to play video: 'Ice safety reminders during a warm winter'
Ice safety reminders during a warm winter
Trending Now

The fire department is reminding people to be vigilant when they’re out on the ice, no matter where they are, because ice thickness can change daily.

“We call this still water because it’s a fixed lake but there are still water currents. There’s still a lot of ice movement and it’s not the same every week, it’s not the same every day,” Benson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We see so much variance on the lake like this. We can have areas on the lake that are five to eight to 10 inches thick and other areas that might only be two inches.”

Click to play video: 'RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week'
RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week

Sponsored content

Weather

‘Stay vigilant’: Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable'
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With highs reaching above the freezing mark on many days in recent weeks, ice conditions are unpredictable on bodies of water in and around Edmonton. That includes a popular winter destination just south of the city.

Whether it’s skating, ice fishing or just enjoying the outdoors people are spending their day on the ice at Pigeon Lake. But just off the shoreline, the ice isn’t in ideal condition for recreational activities.

“A lot of times we’ll get a freeze and then we get a lot of snow and it actually insulates the ice. The ice is a lot thinner this year we’ve had no cold weather,” said Wayne Benson, chief of the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department.

Story continues below advertisement

Typically around this time of year, there would be no issues with ice thickness at the lake.

Now the lake is scattered with cracks and ruts, which the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department says could be a sign of a bigger issue.

“Be cautious of them. Those are there for a reason. So different pressures or different currents under the ice, cause those cracks and those heaves. Ice is weak there,” said Capt. Austin Cummings.

Click to play video: 'Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love'
Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love

Despite the uncertain conditions, the fire department says it’s dealt with fewer rescue calls this year compared to normal.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

But they’re staying prepared by training other first responders how to respond to incidents properly. Benson says even with training, rescues be dangerous for rescuers as well as the people in trouble.

Story continues below advertisement

“If they fell through, what about us? What about our safety?” Benson said. “We have to make absolutely sure we know how thick the ice is. We have ice augers so that we can check to make sure it’s safe enough for us to go out there.”

Click to play video: 'Ice safety reminders during a warm winter'
Ice safety reminders during a warm winter
Trending Now

The fire department is reminding people to be vigilant when they’re out on the ice, no matter where they are, because ice thickness can change daily.

“We call this still water because it’s a fixed lake but there are still water currents. There’s still a lot of ice movement and it’s not the same every week, it’s not the same every day,” Benson said.

“We see so much variance on the lake like this. We can have areas on the lake that are five to eight to 10 inches thick and other areas that might only be two inches.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week'
RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week

Sponsored content

Weather

‘Stay vigilant’: Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable'
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With highs reaching above the freezing mark on many days in recent weeks, ice conditions are unpredictable on bodies of water in and around Edmonton. That includes a popular winter destination just south of the city.

Whether it’s skating, ice fishing or just enjoying the outdoors people are spending their day on the ice at Pigeon Lake. But just off the shoreline, the ice isn’t in ideal condition for recreational activities.

“A lot of times we’ll get a freeze and then we get a lot of snow and it actually insulates the ice. The ice is a lot thinner this year we’ve had no cold weather,” said Wayne Benson, chief of the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department.

Typically around this time of year, there would be no issues with ice thickness at the lake.

Story continues below advertisement

Now the lake is scattered with cracks and ruts, which the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department says could be a sign of a bigger issue.

“Be cautious of them. Those are there for a reason. So different pressures or different currents under the ice, cause those cracks and those heaves. Ice is weak there,” said Capt. Austin Cummings.

Click to play video: 'Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love'
Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love

Despite the uncertain conditions, the fire department says it’s dealt with fewer rescue calls this year compared to normal.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

But they’re staying prepared by training other first responders how to respond to incidents properly. Benson says even with training, rescues be dangerous for rescuers as well as the people in trouble.

“If they fell through, what about us? What about our safety?” Benson said. “We have to make absolutely sure we know how thick the ice is. We have ice augers so that we can check to make sure it’s safe enough for us to go out there.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ice safety reminders during a warm winter'
Ice safety reminders during a warm winter
Trending Now

The fire department is reminding people to be vigilant when they’re out on the ice, no matter where they are, because ice thickness can change daily.

“We call this still water because it’s a fixed lake but there are still water currents. There’s still a lot of ice movement and it’s not the same every week, it’s not the same every day,” Benson said.

“We see so much variance on the lake like this. We can have areas on the lake that are five to eight to 10 inches thick and other areas that might only be two inches.”

Click to play video: 'RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week'
RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week

Sponsored content

Weather

‘Stay vigilant’: Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable'
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With highs reaching above the freezing mark on many days in recent weeks, ice conditions are unpredictable on bodies of water in and around Edmonton. That includes a popular winter destination just south of the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Whether it’s skating, ice fishing or just enjoying the outdoors people are spending their day on the ice at Pigeon Lake. But just off the shoreline, the ice isn’t in ideal condition for recreational activities.

“A lot of times we’ll get a freeze and then we get a lot of snow and it actually insulates the ice. The ice is a lot thinner this year we’ve had no cold weather,” said Wayne Benson, chief of the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department.

Typically around this time of year, there would be no issues with ice thickness at the lake.

Now the lake is scattered with cracks and ruts, which the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department says could be a sign of a bigger issue.

“Be cautious of them. Those are there for a reason. So different pressures or different currents under the ice, cause those cracks and those heaves. Ice is weak there,” said Capt. Austin Cummings.

Click to play video: 'Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love'
Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love

Despite the uncertain conditions, the fire department says it’s dealt with fewer rescue calls this year compared to normal.

Story continues below advertisement

But they’re staying prepared by training other first responders how to respond to incidents properly. Benson says even with training, rescues be dangerous for rescuers as well as the people in trouble.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“If they fell through, what about us? What about our safety?” Benson said. “We have to make absolutely sure we know how thick the ice is. We have ice augers so that we can check to make sure it’s safe enough for us to go out there.”

Click to play video: 'Ice safety reminders during a warm winter'
Ice safety reminders during a warm winter
Trending Now

The fire department is reminding people to be vigilant when they’re out on the ice, no matter where they are, because ice thickness can change daily.

“We call this still water because it’s a fixed lake but there are still water currents. There’s still a lot of ice movement and it’s not the same every week, it’s not the same every day,” Benson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We see so much variance on the lake like this. We can have areas on the lake that are five to eight to 10 inches thick and other areas that might only be two inches.”

Click to play video: 'RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week'
RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week

Sponsored content

Weather

‘Stay vigilant’: Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable'
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With highs reaching above the freezing mark on many days in recent weeks, ice conditions are unpredictable on bodies of water in and around Edmonton. That includes a popular winter destination just south of the city.

Whether it’s skating, ice fishing or just enjoying the outdoors people are spending their day on the ice at Pigeon Lake. But just off the shoreline, the ice isn’t in ideal condition for recreational activities.

“A lot of times we’ll get a freeze and then we get a lot of snow and it actually insulates the ice. The ice is a lot thinner this year we’ve had no cold weather,” said Wayne Benson, chief of the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department.

Story continues below advertisement

Typically around this time of year, there would be no issues with ice thickness at the lake.

Now the lake is scattered with cracks and ruts, which the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department says could be a sign of a bigger issue.

“Be cautious of them. Those are there for a reason. So different pressures or different currents under the ice, cause those cracks and those heaves. Ice is weak there,” said Capt. Austin Cummings.

Click to play video: 'Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love'
Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love

Despite the uncertain conditions, the fire department says it’s dealt with fewer rescue calls this year compared to normal.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

But they’re staying prepared by training other first responders how to respond to incidents properly. Benson says even with training, rescues be dangerous for rescuers as well as the people in trouble.

Story continues below advertisement

“If they fell through, what about us? What about our safety?” Benson said. “We have to make absolutely sure we know how thick the ice is. We have ice augers so that we can check to make sure it’s safe enough for us to go out there.”

Click to play video: 'Ice safety reminders during a warm winter'
Ice safety reminders during a warm winter
Trending Now

The fire department is reminding people to be vigilant when they’re out on the ice, no matter where they are, because ice thickness can change daily.

“We call this still water because it’s a fixed lake but there are still water currents. There’s still a lot of ice movement and it’s not the same every week, it’s not the same every day,” Benson said.

“We see so much variance on the lake like this. We can have areas on the lake that are five to eight to 10 inches thick and other areas that might only be two inches.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week'
RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week

Sponsored content

Weather

‘Stay vigilant’: Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted
Click to play video: 'Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable'
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Warm weather in Alberta making ice conditions unpredictable
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With highs reaching above the freezing mark on many days in recent weeks, ice conditions are unpredictable on bodies of water in and around Edmonton. That includes a popular winter destination just south of the city.

Whether it’s skating, ice fishing or just enjoying the outdoors people are spending their day on the ice at Pigeon Lake. But just off the shoreline, the ice isn’t in ideal condition for recreational activities.

“A lot of times we’ll get a freeze and then we get a lot of snow and it actually insulates the ice. The ice is a lot thinner this year we’ve had no cold weather,” said Wayne Benson, chief of the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department.

Typically around this time of year, there would be no issues with ice thickness at the lake.

Story continues below advertisement

Now the lake is scattered with cracks and ruts, which the South Pigeon Lake Fire Department says could be a sign of a bigger issue.

“Be cautious of them. Those are there for a reason. So different pressures or different currents under the ice, cause those cracks and those heaves. Ice is weak there,” said Capt. Austin Cummings.

Click to play video: 'Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love'
Family of 3 who fell through ice remembered with love

Despite the uncertain conditions, the fire department says it’s dealt with fewer rescue calls this year compared to normal.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

But they’re staying prepared by training other first responders how to respond to incidents properly. Benson says even with training, rescues be dangerous for rescuers as well as the people in trouble.

“If they fell through, what about us? What about our safety?” Benson said. “We have to make absolutely sure we know how thick the ice is. We have ice augers so that we can check to make sure it’s safe enough for us to go out there.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ice safety reminders during a warm winter'
Ice safety reminders during a warm winter
Trending Now

The fire department is reminding people to be vigilant when they’re out on the ice, no matter where they are, because ice thickness can change daily.

“We call this still water because it’s a fixed lake but there are still water currents. There’s still a lot of ice movement and it’s not the same every week, it’s not the same every day,” Benson said.

“We see so much variance on the lake like this. We can have areas on the lake that are five to eight to 10 inches thick and other areas that might only be two inches.”

Click to play video: 'RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week'
RCMP issues ice safety reminder after deadly week

Sponsored content

AdChoices