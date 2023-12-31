Rockslide spreads debris on Westside Road, traffic slows in West Kelowna area

Send this page to someone via email

A rockslide along Westside Road south of the La Casa development has brought down debris onto the road, causing minor delays for drivers in the West Kelowna, B.C. area.

Drive BC say it is aware of the incident and that crews from AIM Roads as well as the North Westside Fire Department are on scene, with fire crews directing single-lane alternating traffic around the debris.

View image in full screen Fires crews directing drivers around the debris. Global News, Bryon McLuckie

A Global News reporter is also at the scene and says a piece of heavy equipment is on its way to clear the debris from the road.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews added they expect the road to re-open around 5:30 p.m. Nobody was injured as a result of the slide.