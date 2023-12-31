Menu

Traffic

Rockslide spreads debris on Westside Road, traffic slows in West Kelowna area

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted December 31, 2023 6:36 pm
A rockslide along Westside Road south of the La Casa development has brought down debris onto the road, causing minor delays for drivers. View image in full screen
A rockslide along Westside Road south of the La Casa development has brought down debris onto the road, causing minor delays for drivers. Global News, Bryon McLuckie
A rockslide along Westside Road south of the La Casa development has brought down debris onto the road, causing minor delays for drivers in the West Kelowna, B.C. area.

Drive BC say it is aware of the incident and that crews from AIM Roads as well as the North Westside Fire Department are on scene, with fire crews directing single-lane alternating traffic around the debris.

Fires crews directing drivers around the debris. View image in full screen
Fires crews directing drivers around the debris. Global News, Bryon McLuckie
A Global News reporter is also at the scene and says a piece of heavy equipment is on its way to clear the debris from the road.

Crews added they expect the road to re-open around 5:30 p.m. Nobody was injured as a result of the slide.

