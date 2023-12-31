Calgary’s longest serving member of council passes away

Send this page to someone via email

Long-time former Calgary councillor Dale Hodges passed away Sunday.

Hodges’ family issued a statement saying that he died peacefully at Agape Hospice after a lengthy illness. He was 82 years old.

Hodges was first elected in Ward 1 in 1983.

He served 10 terms on council before retiring in 2013.

He was the longest-serving member in the history of Calgary’s City Council.

Dale Hodges Park, a large natural environment park by the northern bank of the Bow River, adjacent to Bowmont Park is dedicated to the former Calgary Alderman in recognition of his 30 years of public service and his many contributions to the city.

“Mr. Hodges is Calgary’s longest service member of council and took an active role in protecting and creating Calgary’s green spaces while in office,” reads the city website.

Hodges served on Calgary City Council for 30 years from 1983-2013 and played a key role in the preservation of Bowmont Park, Nose Hill Park and Baker Park.

After 10 terms, Hodges announced in 2013 he would no longer be seeking reelection.

The Ward 1 representative was first elected back in 1983—when the late Ralph Klein was mayor.

Hodges is survived by his wife of 52 years, Yvonne, family and friends.

His colleagues and friends have been sharing their condolences on X, which was formerly known as Twitter.

As this year ends, I am so very sorry to have lost one of our best public servants and the longest-serving member of Calgary City Council, Dale Hodges. I only served with him for 3 of his 30 years but he taught me so much. https://t.co/UAU159Q1Iz — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) December 31, 2023

Dale Hodges was a good man. He loved his paperwork and he kept much of it… he also had an excellent recollection of facts. As part of the Admin…I found he was tough, but at the same time fair and predictable. #YYCCC — Tom Sampson (@iceTyyc) December 31, 2023

A memorial service will be announced in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dale Hodges Graduate Scholarship in Political Science at https://engage.ucalgary.ca/Dale-Hodges-Graduate-Scholarship.