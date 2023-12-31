Menu

Canada

Parents hosting fundraiser to give back to Regina General NICU

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 31, 2023 7:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Regina parents aim to give back to hospital NICU'
Regina parents aim to give back to hospital NICU
One set of Regina parents is hoping to give back to the NICU at Regina General Hospital, to say thank you for helping their daughter.
Regina parents Krista Sandercok and Trevor Friesen are starting a fundraiser through their events company to thank Regina General Hospital’s  Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The pair welcomed their daughter, Eleanor, into their lives a year and a half ago, but her birth was not easy.

“The only reason that I think she’s alive is because the NICU,” Friesen said.

Elenor was born breeched prematurely. Her heart stopped before labour but doctors at the hospital were able to restart it.

In addition, she was born with amniotic bands around her hip and buttocks, forming a bubble that needed to be surgically removed. She also had breathing problems. All of this would result in a month long stay at the NICU.

“There was not time to even react or think… We just put all of our trust in (NICU), that they knew what they were doing,” Sandercock said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We trust the process. The doctors know what they’re doing and we let them work,” Friesen said.

The couple owns a company that does music and planning for events. Through it, they arranged a fundraiser for the NICU.

“Although we can’t personally hand over thousands of dollars, our goal was to be able to take what we do and be able to put that into an event and give back to them that way.” Sandercock said.

Called Local Bands for Tiny Hands, the fundraiser even will feature local music artists such as Justin Labrash and N.O.D.

The couple is still seeking sponsors for the Jan. 15 event, which has a goal is to raise $15,000.

“Without the NICU without the staff who knew what they were doing to take care of such a tiny little baby, we wouldn’t be here with a lovable bundle right now,” said Friesen.

