Kelowna Rockets announce NYE trade with Medicine Hat, acquiring Oliver, B.C.-born forward

The Kelowna Rockets have made a trade with the Medicine Hat Tigers, giving one South Okanagan product a chance to play closer to home.

The Rockets announced the acquisition of 18-year-old Tigers forward Brett Calhoon, a third-round pick in 2024 and a fifth-round pick in 2025, in exchange for 18-year-old forward Marcus Pacheco.

Calhoon, who was born in Oliver, B.C., suited up for 28 games with the Tigers this season, registering six points (one goal, five assists.) The 6’1, 170-pound winger was drafted in the ninth round by Medicine Hat in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

“Brett is a big-bodied forward that is very responsible with the puck who will add to our team,” Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton said.

Pacheco dressed for 14 games with the Rockets this season, recording five points (two goals and three assists.) Drafted by the Rockets in the third round in 2020, the 5’11, 194-pound winger has appeared in 133 games over the last three seasons, putting up 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists).

“I think a change of scenery will be good for Marcus. We’d like to thank him for his time as a Rocket and wish him all the best in Medicine Hat,” Hamilton said.

Calhoon will join his new club this week and will sport the number 9.