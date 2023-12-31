Menu

Entertainment

NYE celebration at London, Ont., park to offer live music, fireworks, skating

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 31, 2023 12:28 pm
New Year's Eve revellers in London, Ont., can head to Victoria Park for free, family-friendly fun.
New Year's Eve revellers in London, Ont., can head to Victoria Park for free, family-friendly fun. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL
Londoners can ring in 2024 Sunday evening at Victoria Park with live music and performances by local artists.

This year’s New Year’s Eve in the Park celebration also offers free outdoor skating, hot chocolate and two firework displays, one at 9 p.m. and another at midnight.

Performers include the Forest City London Music Awards All-Star Band, Brothers Wilde, the Thinking Caps, Simple Reflections Latin Power and Saidat.

“Our focus every year at New Year’s Eve in the Park is to shine the light on local talent,” said Mario Circelli, the event manager and co-chair of the organizing committee. “We’ve got some of the hottest musicians coming out of the Forest City and it’s so exciting to open an event like this to everyone…

“Music brings people together in a way that I don’t feel anything else does.”

As for transportation, London Transit will be offering free service from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

On-street parking in downtown is free after 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and all-day Jan. 1.

