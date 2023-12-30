Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shots fired into home in Windsor Park

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted December 30, 2023 7:19 pm
Shots were fired into a home around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of 55th Avenue S.W. said Calgary police. View image in full screen
Shots were fired into a home around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of 55th Avenue S.W. said Calgary police. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Shots were fired into a home around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of 55th Avenue S.W., say Calgary police.

At least two people have been detained following members of the tactical unit surrounding a home in the Windsor area.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police confirmed there were no reported injuries.

It was visible from the scene that there is at least one bullet hole in the home and shell casings were discovered at the scene.

Trending Now

The investigation is still ongoing and it is currently unclear how those in custody were involved in the incident, said police.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices