Shots fired into home in Windsor Park

Send this page to someone via email

Shots were fired into a home around 2 p.m. in the 700 block of 55th Avenue S.W., say Calgary police.

At least two people have been detained following members of the tactical unit surrounding a home in the Windsor area.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police confirmed there were no reported injuries.

It was visible from the scene that there is at least one bullet hole in the home and shell casings were discovered at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and it is currently unclear how those in custody were involved in the incident, said police.