Winnipeg is again offering people a free ride on New Year’s Eve.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday all buses in the city will be free of charge.

The city partners with MPI every year to deliver the Free Ride program – in the hopes of preventing impaired driving.

The bus schedule can be found on the city’s website.