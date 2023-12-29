Menu

Crime

Woman arrested, Poplar River RCMP continue investigation into homicide death

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 4:42 pm
RCMP Poplar River detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Poplar River detachment. RCMP
One person has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation at a Manitoba community, according to police.

Officers with the Poplar River RCMP were called to a residence in the community on December 28, at 8:10 p.m. There, police said they found a deceased 26-year-old man.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested and faces a charge of manslaughter.

An investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP Commanding Officer reflects on 2023, looks ahead to 2024'
Manitoba RCMP Commanding Officer reflects on 2023, looks ahead to 2024
