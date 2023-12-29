Woman arrested, Poplar River RCMP continue investigation into homicide death

One person has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation at a Manitoba community, according to police.
Officers with the Poplar River RCMP were called to a residence in the community on December 28, at 8:10 p.m. There, police said they found a deceased 26-year-old man.
A 28-year-old woman has been arrested and faces a charge of manslaughter.
An investigation is ongoing.
