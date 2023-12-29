Viterra contract talks to resume in the new year in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Contract talks are set to resume between Viterra and GSU Local 1 and 2 after the union rejected Viterra’s final offer in mid-December.

GSU said negotiations have been ongoing for more than a year and that talks would resume again next week on Jan. 3 and 4 in Regina.

The union said GSU members have been keeping farmers and producers in the loop, noting that any labour disruption would negatively impact them.

“Concern for our prairie farmers and agriculture should not just be as a result of a strike or lockout; it should also consider the impacts of the Bunge Viterra merger,” GSU general secretary Steve Torgerson said.

“Any reduction in competition in grain handling will have real, significant impacts on producers for years to come.”

When Global News reached out for comment, Viterra said an official statement would be coming on Tuesday.