Canada

Quebec man arrested for allegedly defying driving ban for eighth time since 1998

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 29, 2023 11:56 am
Gatineau, Que., police say Roger Murray has been convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol more than 20 times. View image in full screen
Gatineau, Que., police say Roger Murray has been convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol more than 20 times. Getty Images
Police in Western Quebec say they have arrested a 77-year-old man for allegedly flouting a driving ban for an eighth time in the last 25 years.

Gatineau, Que., police say Roger Murray has been convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol more than 20 times.

Police say they arrested Murray, of Gatineau, on Thursday while he was behind the wheel of a vehicle without a licence plate in the parking lot of a business in the city, located across the river from Ottawa.

Murray showed no signs of intoxication, but officers discovered his licence had been revoked because of previous convictions for impaired driving.

Police say Thursday’s arrest was the eighth time Murray has been detained for allegedly breaking the driving ban since 1998.

Murray will remain detained until a bail hearing, and he will face a citation for allegedly violating the Highway Safety Code. The car he was in will be seized for 30 days.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

