Police looking for vehicle after pedestrian struck in Cambridge

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo regional police say they are looking for a vehicle that is part of a hit-and-run investigation in Cambridge.

Emergency services were called to the area of Saginaw Parkway and Franklin Boulevard around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

There they found a 27-year-old Cambridge woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was transported by paramedics to an out-of-region hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the vehicle in question, a dark-coloured van or pickup truck, left the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9997 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.