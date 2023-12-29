Police looking for vehicle after pedestrian struck in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police say they are looking for a vehicle that is part of a hit-and-run investigation in Cambridge.
Emergency services were called to the area of Saginaw Parkway and Franklin Boulevard around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday.
There they found a 27-year-old Cambridge woman with non-life-threatening injuries.
She was transported by paramedics to an out-of-region hospital for treatment.
Investigators say the vehicle in question, a dark-coloured van or pickup truck, left the scene.
The intersection was closed for several hours.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9997 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
