Crime

Police looking for vehicle after pedestrian struck in Cambridge

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 12:19 pm
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Waterloo regional police say they are looking for a vehicle that is part of a hit-and-run investigation in Cambridge.

Emergency services were called to the area of Saginaw Parkway and Franklin Boulevard around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday.

There they found a 27-year-old Cambridge woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was transported by paramedics to an out-of-region hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the vehicle in question, a dark-coloured van or pickup truck, left the scene.

The intersection was closed for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9997 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

