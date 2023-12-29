Menu

Crime

‘Suspicious’ men with large binoculars just birdwatchers, police now say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 11:08 am
Belleville police now say two suspicious men seen looking out of a truck with binoculars were just birdwatchers on an outing Wednesday. View image in full screen
Belleville police now say two suspicious men seen looking out of a truck with binoculars were just birdwatchers on an outing Wednesday. File
Police in Belleville say they have confirmed a pair of men seen looking out of a truck with binoculars — who told neighbours they were birdwatchers — are, in fact, birdwatchers.

Police first warned the public about what they described as a suspicious vehicle seen in Thurlow, in a media release Thursday.

A homeowner had challenged two men who had appeared to be looking at homes with large binoculars and recording images on a cell phone while sitting in a grey truck near Homan and Harmony Roads Wednesday afternoon.

The men in the truck told the homeowner them they were birdwatching before speeding off, police said.

Investigators say the owners of the truck reached out to police after seeing media coverage.

Police say the owners were legitimate birdwatchers who were on an outing on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

There will be no further action taken, police said.

