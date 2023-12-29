Menu

Canada

Henry, Theodore, and Oliver among top 2023 baby names in Nova Scotia

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 29, 2023 8:28 am
Nova Scotia has released its list of most popular baby names used over the last year, which includes some familiar favourites.

Of the 5,922 registered births in Nova Scotia in 2023, 35 were named Henry — making it the most popular baby name in the last year.

In 2022, that distinction went to Oliver, which happens to be the third most popular baby name in 2023. Henry also appeared on last year’s list, coming in ninth place.

“The most popular names usually remain consistent over the years,” the province said in a release. “There are a few new names gaining popularity, such as Bennett, with some old favourites, like Violet and Charlotte, coming back.”

Here’s a list of the top names this year:

  • Henry (35)
  • Theodore (34)
  • Oliver (31)
  • Jack (29)
  • Noah (28)
  • William (27)
  • Owen (26)
  • Liam (26)
  • Jackson (26)
  • Olivia (25)
  • Benjamin (25)
  • Violet (23)
  • James (22)
  • Charlotte (22)
  • Ethan (21)
  • Lucas (20)
  • Thomas (20)
  • Bennett (20)
  • Theo (19)
  • Ella (19)
  • Sophia (19).

Nova Scotia began formally registering births on Aug. 1, 1864. The most popular names that year were Mary and John.

