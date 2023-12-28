Menu

Canada

Adult taken to hospital after suffering dog bite in northwest Calgary neighbourhood

By Ryan White Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 7:32 pm
Calgary police, EMS and a City of Calgary peace officer responded to a Tuscany home on Dec. 28 after an adult suffered a dog bite and was taken to hospital. View image in full screen
Calgary police, EMS and a City of Calgary peace officer responded to a Tuscany home on Dec. 28 after an adult suffered a dog bite and was taken to hospital. Global News
EMS officials confirm one person suffered a serious, soft-tissue injury after being attacked by a dog in the northwest Calgary community of Tuscany Thursday morning.

Stuart Brideaux, EMS public education officer, confirmed to Global News that a paramedic crew responded to a home on Tuscany Springs Heights shortly before noon.

The injured adult, gender not released, was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition with injuries considered serious.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Global News has not confirmed the breed of dog or whether the bite victim knew the animal.

Calgary mom raises safety concerns after dog bites teen

