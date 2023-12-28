Adult taken to hospital after suffering dog bite in northwest Calgary neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

EMS officials confirm one person suffered a serious, soft-tissue injury after being attacked by a dog in the northwest Calgary community of Tuscany Thursday morning.

Stuart Brideaux, EMS public education officer, confirmed to Global News that a paramedic crew responded to a home on Tuscany Springs Heights shortly before noon.

The injured adult, gender not released, was taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition with injuries considered serious.

Global News has not confirmed the breed of dog or whether the bite victim knew the animal.