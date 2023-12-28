Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Traffic stop in a Manitoba community leads to arrests on Christmas Day

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 28, 2023 7:58 pm
Firearms and ammunition were located in a vehicle following a traffic stop in a Manitoba community, on Dec. 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Firearms and ammunition were located in a vehicle following a traffic stop in a Manitoba community, on Dec. 25, 2023. Courtesy of Gods Lake Narrows RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A traffic stop near a Manitoba community airport led to the arrests of three individuals and the seizure of firearms.

Officers with the Gods Lake Narrows RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling at a high speed near a community airport, on Dec. 25 at approximately 12:20 a.m.

A search of the vehicle, according to police, led to the seizure of ammunition and two firearms — one of which was loaded.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A 34-year-old man and two women, aged 30 and 27, were arrested and released on an undertaking. They each face charges related to firearm possession.

Click to play video: 'RCMP says death of 51-year-old from God’s Lake Narrows, Man. is a homicide'
RCMP says death of 51-year-old from God’s Lake Narrows, Man. is a homicide
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices