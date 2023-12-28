Traffic stop in a Manitoba community leads to arrests on Christmas Day

Send this page to someone via email

A traffic stop near a Manitoba community airport led to the arrests of three individuals and the seizure of firearms.

Officers with the Gods Lake Narrows RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling at a high speed near a community airport, on Dec. 25 at approximately 12:20 a.m.

A search of the vehicle, according to police, led to the seizure of ammunition and two firearms — one of which was loaded.

A 34-year-old man and two women, aged 30 and 27, were arrested and released on an undertaking. They each face charges related to firearm possession.